Morning News – July 1

Weather
Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 8.
Status of cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|Cases Screened
Positive for VOC (4)
|153,193
|400
|0
|0
|400
|6
|110
|Updated: June 30, 2021, 2:00 pm
Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 9:40 AM, June 30, 2021)
|Total doses administered
|111,920
|# of people who received their first dose only
|44,416
|# of people who are fully vaccinated
|33,752
|# of people who have received at least 1 dose
|78,168
Population coverage
|% of population that has received at least one dose
|68.3%
|% of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose
|77.1%
|% of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses)
|33.3%
|% of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose
|59.4%
|% of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose
|78.3%
|% of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses)
|35.3%
Note: based on 2020 projected population
Northeast Forest Fire Region
There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon on June 30. There are five active fires in the region, all of which are under control.
The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast region.
Northwest Forest Fire Region
There were six new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 30 with more reports being investigated at the time of this update. At the time of this update there were 37 active fires in the region. 13 fires are not under control, two fires are being held, nine are being observed and 13 fires are under control.
The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme in the western portions of the region. The hazard is mainly low to moderate in the eastern portion of the region with a few areas of high hazard in Nipigon district.
News Tidbits
On this day July 1st, celebrate the Heart, Wisdom and Power of these two amazing women and their culture.
- Highway 112 – CLOSED - July 1, 2021
- Editorial – Reflections on Canada’s mass and unmarked indigenous children’s graves - July 1, 2021
- Morning News – July 1 - July 1, 2021