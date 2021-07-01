Morning News – July 1

Weather

Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 8.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 153,193 400 0 0 400 6 110 Updated: June 30, 2021, 2:00 pm

Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 9:40 AM, June 30, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered 111,920 # of people who received their first dose only 44,416 # of people who are fully vaccinated 33,752 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 78,168 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 68.3% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 77.1% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 33.3% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 59.4% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 78.3% % of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 35.3% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon on June 30. There are five active fires in the region, all of which are under control.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There were six new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 30 with more reports being investigated at the time of this update. At the time of this update there were 37 active fires in the region. 13 fires are not under control, two fires are being held, nine are being observed and 13 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme in the western portions of the region. The hazard is mainly low to moderate in the eastern portion of the region with a few areas of high hazard in Nipigon district.

News Tidbits

On this day July 1st, celebrate the Heart, Wisdom and Power of these two amazing women and their culture.

Celebrate with Dawn Eagle and FireWolf tomorrow on Heart Healer podcast.

Don’t forget the Summer Kick-off Market today from 11 – 4. Featuring Maria Reid, Havana Accessories, Green Cabin Pottery, M&H Greeneries, Bravery Bowtique, April Joy’s Crochet, Blue Canoe Creations, Nicole’s Little Craft Shop, Mir-made Apparel, Winter’s Winter Wear, We Book’n with Heather, Paula Valois (Young Living), and Canmexicanus.

There will be a 215+ Children Ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Fire Pit on Michipicoten First Nation. Everyone is invited; social distancing and masks – bubble groups.