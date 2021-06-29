Morning News – June 29th

Weather

Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Showers beginning this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Showers. Fog patches developing near midnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 14.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 152, 588

400 2 0 398 6 110 Updated: June 28, 2021, 2:15 pm

Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 10:15 AM, June 24, 2021

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered 108,567 # of people who received their first dose only 47,119 # of people who are fully vaccinated 30,724 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 77, 843 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 68% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 76.8% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 28.6% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 59.2% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 78% % of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 32.2% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon on June 28. There are five active fires in the region, all under control.

The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast region, with some areas near Hearst and in the far north showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There were six new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 28 with more reports being investigated at the time of this update. At that time there were 43 active fires in the region. 16 fires are not under control, six fires are being held, ten are being observed and 11 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to high with areas of extreme hazard in the Red Lake district. There are a few small areas of low hazard scattered around the region.

News Tidbits

There are reports of a vehicle on fire, 15km east of White River at this time. Emergency services are en route. There is no word at this time if there are lane or highway closures.

Heat – As of 4 p.m. local time, Lytton, British Columbia had hit 47.5 C — and the temperature was still rising, according to Environment Canada. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas was about 47.2.

Although one of the nicest places to be when it is hot outside is on our beaches or cold lakes. Remember water safety file a float plan (where you are going, and when you expect to be back) and wear your personal flotation device. Yesterday, in SSM (Bell’s Point), a collision between two vessels resulted in both sinking, and people in hospital. Thankfully there were multiple emergency services (Canada and US) prepared and available to help.

The Ontario government is investing over $29 million to support the construction of a $40 million community hub in downtown Barrie. The new community hub, that will be operated by the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka, will include licensed childcare spaces, a youth centre with transitional housing and outreach support, a rehabilitation space for cardiac and cancer post care patients, and various recreation areas for fitness programs.

The Ontario government is busy today:

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade to make an announcement at 8 a.m

.Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will make an announcement about new investments to help newcomers get the training they need to find good jobs at 9:30 a.m.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Kaleed Rasheed, MPP for Mississauga East-Cooksville, to make an announcement about new initiatives to combat Islamophobia in Ontario schools at 10 a.m.

Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, will be joined by Sheref Sabawy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga—Erin Mills, Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga, and Matt Mahoney, Ward 8 City Councillor for the City of Mississauga, to make an announcement at 11 a.m.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, will announce new changes to align with Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen at 1:30 p.m.

The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will join David C. Onley, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility to formally present the David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility at 2 p.m.