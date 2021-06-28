Morning News – June 28th

Weather

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 11.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 152, 078 400 2 0 398 6 110 Updated: June 25, 2021, 2:15 pm

Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 10:15 AM, June 24, 2021

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered 102,927 # of people who received their first dose only 51,297 # of people who are fully vaccinated 25, 815 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 77, 112 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 67.4% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 76% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 25.5% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 56.1% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 77.4% % of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 27.1% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon. There are five active fires in the region, all are under control.

The fire hazard is low to moderate in the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There were six new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the afternoon of June 27. There are 28 active fires in the region. Eight fires are not under control, three fires are being held, ten are being observed and seven fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to high with areas of extreme hazard in the Red Lake and Kenora districts. There are a few small areas of low hazard scattered around the region.

News Tidbits

Community Living Algoma has a new website, with a fresh look, updated content and resources: www.communitylivingalgoma.org.

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will make an announcement about public transportation improvements for the province. She will be joined by Goldie Ghamari, MPP for Carleton, Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, and Stéphane Sarrazin, Warden of the United Counties of Prescott-Russell at 11:30 a.m.