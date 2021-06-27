Need a place for the summer or are you just ready to travel?

USED ONE SEASON



2018 28BH Grand Design Reflection 5th Wheel Trailer

$55,000 CDN



Ready to Move in… everything included…

Do you need a place to live or are you ready to begin your retirement life traveling?

Turnkey luxury fifth wheel – move in here, get acquainted with trailer life on a beautiful, quiet lake, then start traveling next summer? Storage for the winter is also available.

“The Grand Design Reflection combines luxury, value, and towability in one amazing package. Grand Design’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations, in quality and service, has quickly made the Reflection a top-selling name in North America. If you want the best-in-class, you found it.”

———————————————————————-

This 2018 Customized Grand Design Reflection 5th wheel trailer was used for only two seasons. Towed only 500km. Presently located on Catfish Lake, 10 miles north of Wawa (Hwy 17). The trailer can remain at the present location on Catfish Lake with lot rent available. This is perfect for contractors in the area, as this is a secluded location or towed to your preferred location. The backroom is currently converted into a storage area, but can be easily changed back into sleeping accommodations.

Many Amenities are included:

transferable 2-year warranty

2 twin Honda Generators,

1” gas-powered Honda Water pump, all hoses, and sewer fittings,

one touch auto leveling, blocking chocks,

Stainless Steel BBQ,

rear trailer Back up Camera,

Magellan RV GPS,

Surge Guard electrical protector,

screen Gazebo with wind panels,

Theatre seating inside,

customized Dining Table with storage chairs,

Queen bed

Air Head Composting toilet, and shower,

and much more.

There is approx. $17,000.00 worth of extras included in this package. Please email [email protected] for more information.