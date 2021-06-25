Morning News – June 25th

Fog Advisory –

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Dense fog is expected to dissipate late this morning. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Weather

Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 13.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 151,727 400 2 0 398 6 109 Updated: June 22, 2021, 2:15 pm

Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 9:55 am, June 22, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered 100,790 # of people who received their first dose only 52,866 # of people who are fully vaccinated 23,962 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 76,828 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 67.1% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 75.7% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 23.6% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 55.5% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 77.1% % of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 25.1% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon (Bancroft & Parry Sound area). There are seven other active fires in the region, two are under control, five are being held and two are not yet under control.

The fire hazard varies from low to extreme across the region. Areas generally located north and west of Sagamok and Englehart are showing a low to moderate hazard this afternoon, while areas south and east of these communities are showing a mostly high to extreme hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Two new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of June 24. Four fires were not under control, one fire was being held, 10 fires were under control and 10 fires were being observed. Three fires were called out today.

The wildland fire hazard ranges from high to extreme in portions of the Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden and Thunder Bay sectors. Moderate to low hazard prevails through most of the Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

News Tidbits:

Sad to hear that a man has damaged the memorial on Parliament Hill that honours the memory of Indigenous Children who have died at residential schools – he has been charged. 751 more unmarked graves at former Marieval Indian Residential School in Sasketchewan.

Drag racing return to Northern Ontario. Kirkland Lake is holding the 23rd Annual Northern Thunder Drag Races this weekend. Good Luck to all the racers – and especially to those of Wawa who are competing.

Tom Sinclair (who painted the mural on the Thrift Barn), has created another mural in the Sault. This mural in the Sault was painted by Tom and Christina Bekintis (Wawa) and is located across from OutSpoken Brewery on Queen Street.

