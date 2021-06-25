Morning News – June 25th

Fog Advisory –
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Marathon – Schreiber
Dense fog is expected to dissipate late this morning. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.
Weather
Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 13.
Status of cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|Cases Screened
Positive for VOC (4)
|151,727
|400
|2
|0
|398
|6
|109
|Updated: June 22, 2021, 2:15 pm
Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 9:55 am, June 22, 2021)
|Total doses administered
|100,790
|# of people who received their first dose only
|52,866
|# of people who are fully vaccinated
|23,962
|# of people who have received at least 1 dose
|76,828
Population coverage
|% of population that has received at least one dose
|67.1%
|% of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose
|75.7%
|% of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses)
|23.6%
|% of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose
|55.5%
|% of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose
|77.1%
|% of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses)
|25.1%
Note: based on 2020 projected population
Northeast Forest Fire Region
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon (Bancroft & Parry Sound area). There are seven other active fires in the region, two are under control, five are being held and two are not yet under control.
Northwest Forest Fire Region
Two new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of June 24. Four fires were not under control, one fire was being held, 10 fires were under control and 10 fires were being observed. Three fires were called out today.
The wildland fire hazard ranges from high to extreme in portions of the Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden and Thunder Bay sectors. Moderate to low hazard prevails through most of the Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.
News Tidbits:
Sad to hear that a man has damaged the memorial on Parliament Hill that honours the memory of Indigenous Children who have died at residential schools – he has been charged. 751 more unmarked graves at former Marieval Indian Residential School in Sasketchewan.
Drag racing return to Northern Ontario. Kirkland Lake is holding the 23rd Annual Northern Thunder Drag Races this weekend. Good Luck to all the racers – and especially to those of Wawa who are competing.
Tom Sinclair (who painted the mural on the Thrift Barn), has created another mural in the Sault. This mural in the Sault was painted by Tom and Christina Bekintis (Wawa) and is located across from OutSpoken Brewery on Queen Street.
.
