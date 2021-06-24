Morning News – June 24th

Weather

Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Temperature falling to 14 this morning then rising. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening then partly cloudy. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low 14.

—

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook statement for area residents regarding current watershed conditions. The weather forecast indicates moderate to heavy rainfall for the next three days. Total rainfall amounts are 45 to 60 mm. An additional 5 to 10 mm rainfall is expected due to thunderstorms. Currently, local rivers, creeks and streams are flowing at normal levels. Forecasted rainfall will cause levels and flows to rise across the watershed. There may be localized flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Wawaweather.net has recorded 78.60 mm for the month of June, with 15mm in the last hour.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 151,395 400 2 1 398 6 109 Updated: June 22, 2021, 2:15 pm

Immunization Status in Algoma (Last Updated: 9:55 am, June 22, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered 98,826 # of people who received their first dose only 54,122 # of people who are fully vaccinated 22,352 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 76,474 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 66.8% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 75.4% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 22% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 55.3% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 76.7% % of adult population (18+) that have are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 23.5% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon. There are six other active fires in the region, one is under control, three are being held and two are not yet under control. The fire hazard varies from low to high across the region. Areas generally located south of North Bay and French River in the Northeast Region, as well as Temiskaming Shores, Cobalt, Latchford and surrounding areas are showing a high hazard this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There were three new fire confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon. There were 27 active fires in the region. Three fires are not under control, ten are being observed, one fire is being held and 13 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme across most of the region. There are areas of low to moderate hazard in the Nipigon and Thunder Bay districts as well as the far north of Sioux Lookout district.

News Tidbits:

Harte Gold is expecting to restart after the mill shut down after three cases of COVID-19 were detected. The incoming crew is set to start its rotation mid-week, with all stockpiled ore to be processed by the end of the month.

Angus Gold Inc. (Golden Sky Project) is pleased to announce that Mr. David Cobbold will be joining the Company’s Board of Directors effective June 30, 2021. Mr. Cobbold is a veteran mining investment banker with 23 years of financial services experience. Currently, he is a Managing Director and Head of Mining at Macquarie Capital Markets Canada where he is responsible for sourcing and leading merger, acquisition, sale and defense transactions for clients ranging from exploration and development companies to global metals & mining companies.

The Government of Canada has announced that 11 projects under the Universal Broadband Fund Rapid Response Stream to bring high-speed Internet to Indigenous communities in rural Ontario.

In the Wawa-news reading area: $14,241 for the Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation to connect 13 households, of which 12 are Indigenous, in the Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation; and $207,781 for the Pic River Development Corporation to connect 145 Indigenous households in Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (Ojibways of the Pic River First Nation).

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, will be joined by Dr. Kieran Moore, who will become the province’s new Chief Medical Officer of Health on June 26, to provide an update on the province’s ongoing response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at 11 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will receive his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at an Etobicoke pharmacy at 12:30 today.

.