Jun 22, 2021 at 07:12 – Frost Advisories ended at 6:41 this morning.
Jun 21, 2021 at 18:28 – Frost advisory issued for:
Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa
Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa (ended 6:41)
Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
Kapuskasing – Hearst
Timmins – Cochrane (
Chapleau – Gogama
Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
The temperatures are expected to drop to near zero degree overnight tonight. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees as frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – June 22nd - June 22, 2021
- Frost Advisory – UPDATED - June 22, 2021
- Archbishop Damphousse Apologizes on National Indigenous People’s Day - June 21, 2021