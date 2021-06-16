Happenings at Wawa First United – Fourth Sunday after Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for June 20th, 2021 Fourth Sunday after Pentecost.

1 Samuel 17: 1a, 4-11, 19-230, 32-49 David & Goliath.

or

1 Samuel 17: 57-18:5, 10-16 David meets Saul & Jonathan

Psalm 9: 9-20 I will tell of God’s marvelous deeds

or

Psalm 133 It is good for God’s people to be together

2 Corinthians 6: 1-13 Now is the acceptable time, the day of salvation

Mark 4: 35-41 Jesus stills a storm

To Ponder: When you look at yourself in a mirror or in a selfie, what do you see? What do you imagine God sees?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 14 Used With Permission.

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518