Happenings at Wawa First United – Fourth Sunday after Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for June 20th, 2021 Fourth Sunday after Pentecost.
1 Samuel 17:  1a, 4-11, 19-230, 32-49   David & Goliath.
         or
1 Samuel 17: 57-18:5, 10-16                    David meets Saul & Jonathan
Psalm 9: 9-20                            I will tell of God’s marvelous deeds
    or
Psalm 133                             It is good for God’s people to be together
2 Corinthians 6: 1-13 Now is the acceptable time, the day of salvation
Mark 4: 35-41    Jesus stills a storm
To Ponder:  When you look at yourself in a mirror or in a selfie, what do you see? What do you imagine God sees?
Gathering   Pentecost 1  2021   Year B page 14  Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
