Happenings at Wawa First United – Fourth Sunday after Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for June 20th, 2021 Fourth Sunday after Pentecost.
1 Samuel 17: 1a, 4-11, 19-230, 32-49 David & Goliath.
or
1 Samuel 17: 57-18:5, 10-16 David meets Saul & Jonathan
Psalm 9: 9-20 I will tell of God’s marvelous deeds
or
Psalm 133 It is good for God’s people to be together
2 Corinthians 6: 1-13 Now is the acceptable time, the day of salvation
Mark 4: 35-41 Jesus stills a storm
To Ponder: When you look at yourself in a mirror or in a selfie, what do you see? What do you imagine God sees?
Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 14 Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
