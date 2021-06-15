Morning News – June 15th

Weather

Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 148,866 397 4(1) 1(2) 393 6 110 Updated: June 14, 2021, 2:11 pm

Doses administered to Algoma residents (9:50 AM, June 14, 2021

Total doses administered 86,728 # of people who received their first dose only 58,222 # of people who are fully vaccinated 14,253 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 72,475

Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 63.3% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 71.4% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 14.0% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 42.4% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 73.4% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon on June 14 with four other active fires in the region, all of which are either being held or under control.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the region, with some areas north of Cochrane, west of Foleyet and a section in the southeast portion of the region showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There was one new fire, with 28 active fires in the region. Five fires (not under control), 12 (being observed), five fires (held) and six fires (under control).

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the districts of Fort Frances and Kenora.

News Tidbits:

Over the last 4 days the Kashechewan/Fort Albany emergency airlift raised $85,000 and supplies are being flown in. Donations have come from across Canada and the United Kingdom. This morning there are 216 cases, 144 young kids are sick in the community including babies. A week after the request for aid to the federal government was made, aid is being sent. There are now nearly 300 cases in Kasechewan, Moosonee, Attawapiskat and Moose Factory. Some have been flown to Kingston for medical treatment.

Hornepayne’s Pavillion Park will see some upgrades this year. The application to the COVID-19 Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – COVID-19 Resilience Stream has provided funding of $78,083 (federal) and provincial funds of $19,521.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Francophone Affairs and MPP for York-Simcoe, to make an announcement.