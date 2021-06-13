On June 13, 2021, at approximately 1:50 a.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Assiginack Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Assiginack Township.
A pick-up truck travelling southbound left the roadway which resulted in a rollover. The driver of the vehicle, Aidan JONCAS, 18 years-old from Whitefish River was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME), and the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are continuing the investigation.
- Manitoulin OPP – Early Morning Collision Claims Life - June 13, 2021
- Manitoulin OPP – Pedestrian Killed on Highway 6, Seeking Public’s Assistance - June 13, 2021
- East Algoma OPP – Stolen Pontoon Boat Found (motor missing) - June 11, 2021