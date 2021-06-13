Manitoulin OPP – Early Morning Collision Claims Life

On June 13, 2021, at approximately 1:50 a.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Assiginack Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Assiginack Township.

A pick-up truck travelling southbound left the roadway which resulted in a rollover. The driver of the vehicle, Aidan JONCAS, 18 years-old from Whitefish River was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME), and the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are continuing the investigation.