Women’s homelessness must be prioritized: Hughes

The challenges related to homelessness for women, girls, and gender diverse people aren’t insurmountable, but they are different than those for men, according to Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP, Carol Hughes.

Hughes delivered a statement in parliament citing the Women’s National Housing and Homelessness Network who call homelessness amongst women, girls, and gender diverse peoples in Canada a crisis hiding in plain sight.

“The extent of the problem is difficult to fully understand due to the hidden nature of their homelessness and the way women tend to avoid traditional shelters and other options since these spaces tend to be dominated by men,” said Hughes. “That puts women in precarious scenarios as they rely on relational and potentially dangerous supports when what they really need is a system that understands their needs and a housing policy that prioritizes them.”

Hughes said the Network has identified 8 key challenges and opportunities that could prevent and end homelessness amongst women, girls, and gender diverse people and feel the challenges aren’t insurmountable.

“While there is a plan to allocate 25% of Housing Strategy funds for the unique needs of women and girls, it is critical that responses to homelessness amongst women, girls, and gender diverse peoples are urgently prioritized,” said Hughes.