Morning News – June 11th

Weather

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 11.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 147,962 396 6(1) 2(2) 390 6 106 Updated: June 10, 2021, 1:30 pm

Doses administered to Algoma residents (9:40 AM, June 10, 2021) Total doses administered 79,334 # of people who received their first dose only 57,926 # of people who are fully vaccinated 10,704 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 68,630 Population coverage % of population that has received at least one dose 60.0% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 67.6% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 10.4% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 37.3% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 69.7% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon all in the Sudbury area. There are 19 other active fires in the region at various stages of control.

The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in areas of the region situated north of Timmins and west of Sault Ste Marie. It remains high to extreme in most areas south of Timmins and east of Sault Ste Marie.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 10; there are 48 active fires, nineteen fires (not under control), eight fires (held), 11 fires (under control), and 10 fires are being observed. Nine fires were called out.

Widespread rainfall has reduced the wildland fire hazard to low in all sectors across the region.

News Tidbits:

The medical officer of health is extending the COVID-19 lockdown in the Porcupine Health Unit area until June 24th.

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is no longer associated with Sudbury’s Laurentian University. Now know as NOSM University, it becomes the first stand-alone medical university in Canada.

The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) is asking Northeastern Ontario residents for their opinions on health care. To access the survey, visit Betterhealthcare.ca.