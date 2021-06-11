East Algoma OPP – Stolen Pontoon Boat Found (motor missing)

On May 17, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of a pontoon boat from a local boat dealership property on Highway 17 in the Town of Desbarats.

On June 9, 2021, at approximately 8:48 a.m., Sault Ste Marie OPP responded to an abandoned pontoon boat on Highway 556 (Ranger Lake Road) near Belleview Road in Goulais Township.

Investigation determined it was in fact the 2007 Apex Qwest 17′ 2″ pontoon boat bearing serial number APX11512F607 with Hull Identification Number (HIN) ON4110170 and was sitting on a 2006 Genesis trailer bearing serial number 5KYMB2011561001300 that was reported stolen on May 17, 2021.

However, the 2006 black Mercury 40 horsepower 4 stroke outboard motor bearing serial number 1B270418 remains outstanding.

The investigation is continuing and any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.p3tips.com or download the P3 App where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.