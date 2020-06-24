East Algoma OPP – June 19 – 23, 2020

Excessive Speed – Driver Charged



(ST JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, ON)- On June 19, 2020, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 548 within St Joseph Township.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., police were west of 15th Sideroad and observed a car travelling at an excessive high rate of speed and subsequently a traffic stop was initiated.

As a result of the investigation, Dakota CORBETT, age 19, from Sault Ste Marie was charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle Perform Stunt-Speeding by 50 or more kilometres per hour, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle impounded as well for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on September 9, 2020.

17th Impaired Charge Laid as result of Motor Vehicle Collision

(MUNICIPALITY OF HURON SHORES, ON) – On June 19, 2020, shortly after 7:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma District Paramedic Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 128 near McCallum Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Investigation determined, a westbound pick-up truck drove of the roadway and entered a ditch. The driver and passenger received non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Trey BLOUIN, age 20, of Thessalon, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on July 16, 2020.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

17th Impaired Charge Laid at Domestic Disturbance



(MUNICIPALITY OF HURON SHORES, ON)- On June 23, 2020, shortly after 2:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two 911 calls of a domestic disturbance in progress within the Municipality of Huron Shores east of Thessalon.

As a result of the investigation, a 29 year old, from Thessalon, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14((1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.114 (1)(b) of the CC; and with

Two Counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order-Other than Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.



The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on August 13, 2020.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.