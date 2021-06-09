Helicopter makes Emergency Landing while Firefighting in Nipigon District

In the early evening of June 7th, 2021, a commercially operated helicopter contracted by the MNRF engaged in firefighting activities on a Nipigon District fire was forced to perform an emergency landing in a forested area.

The Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed that the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

An investigation has been initiated by the Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the emergency landing.

The company or pilot was not identified by the Ministry of Natural Resources.