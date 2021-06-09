Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 9

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for June 13th, the Third Sunday after Pentecost.
1 Samuel 15:34-16:13 David is anointed as King
Psalm 20 Trust not in horses or chariots, but in God.
2 Corinthians 5:6-10, (11-13), 14-17 Walk by faith, not by sight.
Mark 4: 26-34 Parables of the growing seed & the mustard seed.
To Ponder: What are your words and actions saying about you?
What kind of seeds are you planting that influence others?
Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 13 Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
