Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 9

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for June 13th, the Third Sunday after Pentecost.

1 Samuel 15:34-16:13 David is anointed as King

Psalm 20 Trust not in horses or chariots, but in God.

2 Corinthians 5:6-10, (11-13), 14-17 Walk by faith, not by sight.

Mark 4: 26-34 Parables of the growing seed & the mustard seed.

To Ponder: What are your words and actions saying about you?

What kind of seeds are you planting that influence others?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 13 Used With Permission.

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518