Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 9

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for June 13th, the Third Sunday after Pentecost.
1 Samuel 15:34-16:13   David is anointed as King
Psalm 20                       Trust not in horses or chariots, but in God.
2 Corinthians 5:6-10, (11-13), 14-17  Walk by faith, not by sight.
Mark 4: 26-34            Parables of the growing seed & the mustard seed.
To Ponder:  What are your words and actions saying about you?
                       What kind of seeds are you planting that influence others?
Gathering   Pentecost 1  2021   Year B page 13  Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*