2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#395 – #396)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19, from Elliot Lake and area. Both cases were tested yesterday, June 8th. One is of unknown exposure and the other is of close contact; both at self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
