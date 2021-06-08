East Algoma OPP – Weekend Report

EAST ALGOMA LAYS 17th IMPAIRED CHARGE IN 2021

(MUNICIPALITY OF HURON SHORES, ON)- On June 6, 2021, shortly after 9:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an impaired driver that had left a residence on Collver Road in the Municipality Huron Shores and was travelling the back road towards Bruce Mines.

A short time later, the impaired driver returned to the property and ran over a lawn mower in the yard and argued with family members. The driver left the residence again and took out a mail box.

Police located the pickup truck and initiated a traffic stop at Duff Road and Ansonia Road in Plummer Additional Township. Officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol and an arrest was made.

As a result of the investigation, John DURDLE, 21 years-of-age, from the Municipality of Huron Shores, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Drive Motor Vehicle, No Plates, contrary to section 7(1)(b)(i) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Novice Driver-B.A.C. above Zero, contrary to section 44.1(3) of the HTA

Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act.

The accused was released on an Undertaking, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on August 5, 2021. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

EAST ALGOMA OPP LAYS 16TH IMPAIRED CHARGE IN 2021

(ELLIOT LAKE, ON)- On June 3, 2021, shortly after 6:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a pickup bouncing off the curb and going into oncoming traffic on Mississauga Avenue, Pearson Drive and Scott Road in the City of Elliot Lake.

Police located the pickup truck in the ditch on Esten Boat Launch Road. While speaking to the driver, it was determined the driver was impaired by drugs. The driver was arrested and transported to Elliot Lake Detachment for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

As a result of the investigation, Jean Marc LALONDE, 53-years-of-age, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused was released on an Undertaking, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 6, 2021.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.