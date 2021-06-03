North East Region’s Victim Response Support Unit – offers support to Manitoulin Island residents

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is encouraging individuals looking to obtain information about sexual assault investigations or the criminal justice system (CJS), or looking to access resources for survivors of sexual assault, to contact the OPP or its local partners in their area.

The OPP utilizes a victim-centred and trauma-informed approach to investigations with the expectation of mitigating victim/survivor impact, and has engaged in these community partnerships as a way to educate individuals on the CJS and other restorative justice options for survivors of sexual assault.

The North East Region’s Victim Response Support Unit recognizes the difficulty in reporting sexual assault and encourages individuals to contact them or one of their partners local to Manitoulin Island for information, support and resources:

Manitoulin Health Centre

Noojmowin Teg Health Centre – Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Services (Ka Naad Maa Go)

Children’s Aid Society of the Districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin

Kina Gbezhgomi Child and Family Services

Manitoulin Northshore Victim Services

Nookomisnaang Shelter for victims of Family Violence (men, women, youth and families)

Manitoulin Family Resources Centre – Haven House Shelter

In the event of an emergency, call 911 or contact 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP is looking into similar partnership initiatives throughout its North East Region.