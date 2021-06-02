Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 2

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for June 6th, 2021, Second Sunday after Pentecost

1 Samuel 8:4-11, (12-15), 16-20; (11:14-15) Appoint a king for Israel .

Psalm 138 I praise God with all my heart.

2 Corinthians 4:13-5:1 Our inner nature is renewed day by day.

Mark 3:13-5:1 Who gives power to Jesus ?

To Ponder: What does it mean to serve an individual, a like-minded group, a church group? Who is it that you serve?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 12 Used With Permission.

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518