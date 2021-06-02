Between the Covers – June 2

This week’s New Books are “The Red Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis, “Not Dark Yet” by Peter Robinson, “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly and “The Answer Is…” by Alex Trebek!

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak.

It is 1939. Nazi Germany. The country is holding its breath. Death has never been busier and will be busier still.

By her brother’s graveside, Liesel’s life is changed when she picks up a single object, partially hidden in the snow. It is The Gravedigger’s Handbook, left behind there by accident, and it is her first act of book thievery. So begins a love affair with books and words, as Liesel, with the help of her accordian-playing foster father, learns to read. Soon she is stealing books from Nazi book-burnings, the mayor’s wife’s library, wherever there are books to be found.

But these are dangerous times. When Liesel’s foster family hides a Jew in their basement, Liesel’s world is both opened up, and closed down.

In superbly crafted writing that burns with intensity, award-winning author Markus Zusak has given us one of the most enduring stories of our time.

Exciting news and events coming soon. Stay tuned for Summer Program Fun at the Wawa Public Library! Program announcements coming in the next weeks! Thank you to our Sponsor, The Rotary Club of Wawa, and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor, and Wesdome for your generous donations!

A huge shout out to the Wawa Rotary Club for sponsoring the Wawa Public Library’s Summer Reading Program! The Rotary Club of Wawa supports Literacy in the Community.

With summer just weeks away the Public Library is gearing up for this year’s launch of the Summer Program. The Library will be operating the TD Summer Reading Programs online and will expand its programming to include weekly online crafts and clay, STEAM projects and Story Times in French and English and a Drawing Club. Be sure to check out the Summer Program Facebook page (@WPLSummer) for details.

The Wawa Public Library would like to thank our Local Author and Historian, Johanna Rowe, for donating her newly published book “Wawa’s Heritage Doors- Portals to our Past”. You will be able to check it out at the Wawa Public Library. Congratulations Johanna.