Eco-responsible students share leadership with community!

On May 18, students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) demonstrated good citizenship and ecological leadership. As part of the Leadership – Student Recreation course, taught by Ms. Annette Lytwenko, the students went individually or in small groups to Lake Wawa beach to pick up litter. This learning activity respected public health distancing measures. This public beach, frequented by a large number of Wawa citizens and tourists, is now very clean and ready to welcome the public!