NDP calls for urgent action to address COVID-19 crisis in Northern Ontario

On Thursday, May 27th during the Question Period NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) secured a commitment from the Liberal government to address the worsening COVID-19 crisis in Northern Ontario.

“Over the last week, the city of Timmins and the community of Moosonee declared a state of emergency over the spike in COVID,” said Angus in the House of Commons, this afternoon. “There are 71 active cases of COVID in the Cree communities of James Bay. This represents a medical catastrophe.”

Communities and their health care facilities in this region are not equipped to deal with such high numbers of seriously ill patients. Vulnerable members of the communities will suffer as a result.

“People are looking to the Federal Government to help them get through this crisis and make up for the failures of the provincial government,” added Angus. “So far, they have been standing by while people suffer.”

The NDP will continue to fight to help people in Northern Ontario get through this third wave of the pandemic, and to help everyone in Canada get the help they need, when they need it.

