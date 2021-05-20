East Algoma OPP – Passenger arrested after not paying cab fare

On May 13, 2021, shortly after 1:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a taxi fare theft in the City in Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined a customer was picked up on Beckett Boulevard (Blvd.) and wanted to be driven to an address on Spruce Ave. where the person would return to Beckett Blvd. The customer did not return to the taxi for the round trip and forfeited on the taxi fare of over $20.00.

As a result, Alysha LACASSE, 31 years-of-age was arrested on May 19, 2021 at 3:20 p.m., and charged with: Transportation Fraud, contrary to section 393(3) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 6, 2021.