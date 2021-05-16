1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#364)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 from Elliot Lake and area. This case was tested on May 13th, is of unknown exposure category, and the individual is self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly.

Algoma Public Health explains on their website, “Following receipt of amended laboratory reports, it has been determined that the two cases from Elliot Lake & area that were part of the May 14 PSA do not meet case definition. These two individuals are no longer considered cases and have been removed from Algoma’s case count.”