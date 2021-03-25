APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#225)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #225
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|March 25, 2021
|
