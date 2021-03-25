Breaking News

APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#225)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #225 Close contact Self-isolating March 25, 2021
  • View current situation in Algoma and the updated status of cases in Algoma.
  • Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include:
    • Central and East Algoma
    • Sault Ste. Marie and area
    • Elliot Lake and area

 

