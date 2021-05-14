Morning News – May 14

Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 15. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
Tested 138026
Confirmed 361
Active 27
Hospitalized 1
Resolved 334
Deceased 4
VOC 74
Northeast Forest Fire Region:
There were no new fires or active fires in the Northeast region by late afternoon. The fire hazard varies predominantly from moderate to high today.
News Tidbits
It really wasn’t a surprise to hear that Greyhound pulled out of Canada last night. Northern Ontario riders were left without any bus service when Greyhound pulled out in October 2018.
