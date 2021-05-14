Morning News – May 14

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 15. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested 138026

Confirmed 361

Active 27

Hospitalized 1

Resolved 334

Deceased 4

VOC 74

Northeast Forest Fire Region:

There were no new fires or active fires in the Northeast region by late afternoon. The fire hazard varies predominantly from moderate to high today.

News Tidbits

It really wasn’t a surprise to hear that Greyhound pulled out of Canada last night. Northern Ontario riders were left without any bus service when Greyhound pulled out in October 2018.