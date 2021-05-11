3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#352 – #354)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported three (3) new cases of COVID-19, all were tested yesterday, and are self-isolating. Two cases from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from Elliot Lake and area. All are cases of close contact.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
