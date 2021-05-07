MIDGLEY, Ann Maureen (Bedford)

Ann passed away peacefully April 29, 2021, at the age of 74, following a brave and fiercely determined brief period in hospital. Ann is survived by her daughter Trixie Kennedy, son-in-law Troy and cherished grandson Rylan. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held once current restrictions are lifted. Our heartfelt thanks to the nurses and physicians of 7C, the OR and the ICU at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, all who so willingly supported her through this piece of her journey.

A special thank you to Dr. Dennis Jiang.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, Ann was raised in Chapleau, Ontario (a railroad and logging town), by her mother Rita Bedford (a teacher/principal). Their summers spent travelling by train to visit aunts, uncles and cousins east and west within Canada and routine trips to Toronto for various appointments and short trips. Shortly after finishing high school in northern Ontario, she ventured to the big city of Toronto to begin her adulting years. In the late 60’s, as a young twenty-something, she would become Mother and Wife. Ann’s early working years included various administrative roles of the time, a Switchboard Operator, Receptionist and Legal Secretary. She eventually left the city for suburban life in Bramalea, Ontario, living in the “G” section.

As a young mother in Bramalea, she was active and social. She loved driving and racked up countless kilometers as her daughter’s dedicated transportation source to movies, roller skating, shopping, amusement parks, birthday parties, drive-ins, school dances, skiing, ice skating and to countless dance lessons, recitals and competitions. All of this she did, so lovingly and without complaint. Ann explored a few new interests living in the suburbs. Her love of the performing arts found her fulfilling various chorus roles with local theatre productions. She also tried and loved downhill skilling, but too soon preferring the less physical apres-ski activities. You could always count on Ann to be one of the early birds purchasing tickets to big theatre productions, coming to town, excited to share the experience with family or friends. Theatre tickets were a favorite of hers to give as gifts.

She would find herself thirteen years later living in Nobleton, Ontario. Now working in the Career Service Centre of Humber College, she loved working in such a youthful, and constantly evolving environment, which likely contributed to her ongoing youthful energy supply. She spent 12 years working at the North Campus, following with the last 20 years at the Lakeshore Campus and likely never missed a President’s Breakfast. She developed some truly special and enduring friendships during her time at the college. “The Girls” despite their differences in age with Ann, continued to keep her spirit young and her slang current.

Now Mom to a young twenty-something, she had more free time on her hands, embarking on her next big chapter, she allowed herself to explore her adventurous, even rebellious side. She had rediscovered a love of motorcycles (she had loved being a passenger in the early 70’s, before moving to settling into suburban life). New relationships for her during this time found her playing the role of “passenger” on a Harley Davidson from Toronto to Vermont, as well, various charity rides and pleasure trips across Toronto and Ontario. She loved the feeling of freedom being on the back of a motorcycle!

Ann also explored outdoor camping and canoeing, even canoeing in the everglades of Florida, with the gators. Camping time, spent around Lake Simcoe and Parry Sound, Ontario, she enjoyed, wishing she had experienced it much sooner in life. Her daughter now married, and the addition of a son-in-law to the family, she was getting ready to try something new. Ann enjoyed the attraction of both summer and winter activities of the Grey Bruce region. With a tiny apartment in the city, she enjoyed a recreational property in the tiny village of Thornbury (Twinkleberry as she often referred to it). Thornberry provided a close commute retreat from the city, a place to enjoy family and friends. She even gave downhill skiing another try later in life, again preferring the apres-ski.

The call for family would soon come. Ann shared a unique relationship with one of her Aunt’s, who lived a few doors away, and a strong presence of Ann’s formative years. While life changes and geographical distance could never diminish their unique bond, the time came for Mom to support her Aunt. Ann without hesitation, selfishly gave of herself, and her time to ensure the last transitional steps for her aunt would be the best they could be. They enjoyed car trips north for her aunt’s reconnection with school chums of long ago, weekends away to simply enjoy each other’s company or that of their surroundings, they attended various theatre and musical productions and shared many a meal together. Most importantly they enjoyed quality time together.

Ann worked right up until the age of 69 years old, retiring only five years ago. During retirement, she lovingly embraced her role as Granny to Rylan, one of the greatest roles in her life. Being bestowed with the honour of becoming Granny was a concept that snuck up on Ann (as it was a reminder of time’s passage and marked the days that had passed henceforth). If looking back now at the many hats worn in life, THIS was the one which truly fit, felt the most right, saw her looking her very best, and came most naturally to her.

