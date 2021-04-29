May is Building Safety Month

Are you planning a construction project or doing some demolition? The Municipality of Wawa Building department can help you with your project, to ensure it will meet applicable laws and standards in accordance with the Ontario Building Code, and the Municipal zoning by-law.

Kevin Sabourin

Assistant Director Protective Services

40 Broadway Avenue

P.O. Box 500

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Phone 705-856-2244 Ext. 228

Toll-Free 1-800-367-9292

Fax 705-856-2120