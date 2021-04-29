May is Building Safety Month

Are you planning a construction project or doing some demolition? The Municipality of Wawa Building department can help you with your project, to ensure it will meet applicable laws and standards in accordance with the Ontario Building Code, and the Municipal zoning by-law.
Kevin Sabourin
Assistant Director Protective Services
40 Broadway Avenue
P.O. Box 500
Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Phone 705-856-2244 Ext. 228
Toll-Free 1-800-367-9292
Fax 705-856-2120
