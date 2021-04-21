Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Fourth Sunday of Easter

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 25 April 2021 – Fourth Sunday of Easter

Acts 4: 5-12 Peter testifies before the high priests.

Psalm 23 God is my shepherd.

1 John 3: 16-24 Let us love, not in word or speech, but in truth and action.

John 10: 11-18 Jesus is the good shepherd.

To Ponder: What have you sacrificed in love for another person ?

Who has sacrificed for you ?

Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 22 – Used With Permission.

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.

If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.