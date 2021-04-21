Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Fourth Sunday of Easter

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 25 April 2021 – Fourth Sunday of Easter
Acts 4: 5-12 Peter testifies before the high priests.
Psalm 23 God is my shepherd.
1 John 3: 16-24 Let us love, not in word or speech, but in truth and action.
John 10: 11-18 Jesus is the good shepherd.
To Ponder: What have you sacrificed in love for another person ?
Who has sacrificed for you ?
Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 22 – Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.
If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
