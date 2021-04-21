Between the Covers – April 21st

LIBRARY IS OPEN FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP: The library is open for curbside pickup only. Patrons are not permitted in the library at this time. Please place your book holds by calling the Circulation Desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290, emailing us at [email protected] or by accessing the Online Catalogue on our website at wawa.olsn.ca. We are more than happy to help you with your reading needs.

SANITIZATION OF LIBRARY MATERIALS: All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle items and then place them in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the materials are removed, checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution, filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again!

NEWLY PUBLISHED BOOK BY RAYMOND MCGREGOR is available for checkout at the Wawa Public Library. Check it out!

NEW BOOKS: This week’s New Books are “A Town Called Solace” by Mary Lawson, “Walk In My Combat Boots” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann, “The Kaiser’s Web” by Steve Berry and “Flower of Darkness” by Tatiana De Rosnay.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK: Our Staff Pick of the Week is “Map of the Heart” by Susan Wiggs.

(from book jacket) An accomplished photographer, widow, and mother, Camille Palmer is content with the blessings she’s enjoyed. When her ageing father asks her to go with him to his native France, she has no idea that she’s embarking on an adventure that will shake her complacency and utterly transform her.

Returning to the place of his youth sparks unexpected memories—recollections that will lead Camille, her father, and her daughter, Julie, who has accompanied them, back to the dark, terrifying days of the Second World War, where they will uncover their family’s surprising history.

While Provence offers answers about her family’s past, it also holds the key to Camille’s future. Along the way, Camille meets a handsome American historian who stirs a passion deep within her she thought she’d never experience again.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS: The After School Programs are temporarily suspended again due to the recent lockdown announcement of schools returning to remote learning. When restrictions lift, Indiana will be back with more crafts, clay and stories. Stay Safe!

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP: A library membership is available to all Municipal residents and contracting communities. Proof of residency and a photo ID is required. We also have a non-resident registration available for anyone coming from out of town or from a non-contracting community nearby. The fee for non-residents is $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year! Registration forms can also be printed from the library’s website under the “Membership and Fees” tab!

LIBBY: Your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. This is an amazing app!! Download it today!

WEBSITE: Check out our website at wawa.olsn.ca There is an amazing amount of reference material and tools available for everyone. Check the E-Resources tab for all kinds of information. The Online Catalogue and your library account are accessible. We also have a blog page titled Library News . In here you will find current happenings at the Wawa Public Library.

DVD TO VHS CONVERSION: We are now able to convert VHS-C cassettes to DVD! These are the small cassettes that fit in a video camera. Thank you to a patron who donated the VHS-C cassette adapter. Please call the Circulation Desk for more details.

WI-FI: Free Wi-Fi is available at the library and can be accessed from your vehicle.

DROP BOX: Our drop box is in place for returns. Please no batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box.

BOARD MEETING: The next Wawa Public Board Meeting that was to be held in April will be cancelled due to Provincial Lockdown in effect due to rising number of Covid 19 cases. Please Stay Safe!

HOURS – Open Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am-4:00pm!