Red Pine Purchases the War Eagle Claims

Red Pine Exploration Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive property purchase agreement with 2533258 Ontario Corp. on April 16th, 2021 to acquire 100% interest in additional mining claims located in the McMurray Township. This acquisition aligns with the Company’s strategy of consolidation of the Wawa Gold Project land package.

This property (50.2 hectares) is located east of Mountain Lake. Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine, stated, “We are excited with the successful acquisition of these strategically located claims with gold showings exhibiting similar characteristics to our highly prospective Grace Darwin structures. Grace Darwin is a high priority, high grade exploration target planned for drilling in 2021.”

The media release explains that, “These additional properties sit on the projected Southern extension of the Grace Shear Zone in which intermittent historic mining between 1901 and 1944 in the Darwin-Grace Mine produced 17,634 ounces of gold at 13.27 g/t. Of the newly acquired claims, significant gold mineralization is known to occur at the War Eagle showing located along the strike of the projected southern extension of the Grace Shear Zone (see Figure 1). The best historic channel samples taken at the showing contained 15.43 g/t Au over 0.82 metre, and grab samples contained up to 16.32 g/t gold (Simson, W.E., Synopsis of Report on the Grace Mine, October 1, 1924). The reader is cautioned that the qualified person has not done sufficient work to independently verify the reported historic results, and that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of gold mineralization.”

Red Pine will purchase all the rights, titles, and interests in and to the mineral properties located in the Sault Ste. Marie Mining Division, for a sale price of CAD$240,000 in cash and the issuance of 83,000 common shares at closing. The common shares issued in connection with the purchase agreement are subject to a standard 4 month hold period.