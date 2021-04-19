5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#292-#296)

Algoma Public Health (APH) reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area Sunday evening (April 18th, 2021).
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #292
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 17, 2021
|Case #293
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 17, 2021
|Case #294
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 17, 2021
|Case #295
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 17, 2021
|Case #296
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 18, 2021
