5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#292-#296)

Algoma Public Health (APH) reported 5 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area Sunday evening (April 18th, 2021).

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

 

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #292 Close contact Self-isolating April 17, 2021
Case #293 Close contact Self-isolating April 17, 2021
Case #294 Close contact Self-isolating April 17, 2021
Case #295 Close contact Self-isolating April 17, 2021
Case #296 Close contact Self-isolating April 18, 2021
