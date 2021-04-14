Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 18 April 2021 – Third Sunday of Easter.
Acts 3: 12-19 Peter preaches in Solomon’s Portico.
Psalm 4 Answer me, when I call, O God.
1 John 3: 1-7 We are the children of God.
Luke 24: 36b-48 Jesus invites the disciples to touch his hands & feet.
To Ponder: How are (or were) you framing the need to refrain from touch during the pandemic within the Christian faith?
Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 21 – Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Third Sunday of Easter - April 14, 2021
- Fraudes Médicales ou liées à la santé - April 14, 2021
- Health and Medical Scams - April 14, 2021