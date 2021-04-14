Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Third Sunday of Easter

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 18 April  2021 – Third Sunday of Easter.
Acts 3: 12-19      Peter preaches in Solomon’s Portico.
Psalm 4               Answer me, when I call, O God.
1 John 3: 1-7       We are the children of God.
Luke 24: 36b-48   Jesus invites the disciples to touch his hands & feet.
To Ponder: How are (or were) you framing the need to refrain from touch during the pandemic within the Christian faith?
Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 21 –  Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing  Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.  If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
