Between the Covers – April 14

The library is open for curbside pickup only. Patrons are not permitted in the library at this time. Please place your book holds by calling the Circulation Desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290, emailing us at [email protected] or by accessing the Online Catalogue on our website at wawa.olsn.ca.

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, they are placed in a box for quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours. Staff is using gloves and masks when handling returned materials. After 72 hours, the material is checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution. Materials are then filed back into the collection and are ready to be checked out again. This procedure is following the guidelines set by Ontario Library Services-North, Southern Ontario Library Services and the Algoma Public Health.

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles, “Downfall” by Robert Rotenberg, “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb and “The Power Couple” by Alex Berenson.

NEW MOVIES this week are: “A Beautiful Mind”, “Star Trek Generations”, “Come Play” and “The War with Grandpa”. You can place a hold on DVDs as well as books.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK: Our Staff Pick of the Week this week is “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner. (from book jacket)

Six years after the fight that ended their friendship, Daphne Berg is shocked when Drue Cavanaugh walks back into her life, looking as lovely and successful as ever, with a massive favor to ask. Daphne hasn’t spoken one word to Drue in all this time—she doesn’t even hate-follow her ex-best friend on social media—so when Drue asks if she will be her maid-of-honor at the society wedding of the summer, Daphne is rightfully speechless.

Drue was always the one who had everything—except the ability to hold onto friends. Meanwhile, Daphne’s no longer the same self-effacing sidekick she was back in high school. She’s built a life that she loves, including a growing career as a plus-size Instagram influencer. Letting glamorous, seductive Drue back into her life is risky, but it comes with an invitation to spend a weekend in a waterfront Cape Cod mansion. When Drue begs and pleads and dangles the prospect of cute single guys, Daphne finds herself powerless as ever to resist her friend’s siren song.

LIBBY: Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips and it is FREE! Download it today!

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS: Indiana is here to provide everyone with an awesome After School Program. Check out our facebook page @wplafterschool to find out what is going on! Crafts, Clay, Drawing and Steam and lots of fun learning coming to you from the Wawa Public Library. Craft bags can be picked up at the library Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am until 4:00pm.! The program will continue through the April Break! Check it out!

BOARD MEETING: The next Wawa Public Board Meeting that was to be held in April will be cancelled due to Provincial Shutdown.

MAGAZINES- We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone!

All you need is your library card.

COLLECTIONS: We have a great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more available for checkout. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection.

CNIB: For the visually impaired, we have a Daisy Reader available for check out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books and Playaways.

SERVICES: The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD. For more information call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or email us at [email protected]

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books. What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP: Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. All you need to provide is proof of residency. That would include any document or piece of identification that states both your name and street address. Membership forms can be found on our website at wawa.olsn.ca.

BOOK DROP: Our drop box is in place for all returns. In order to clean and sanitize library material we ask that you do not bring returns to the circulation desk but leave them in the drop box on your way into the library. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books.

LIBRARY HOURS – Saturday, Sunday & Monday-closed. The library is closed to the public but open for Curbside pickup Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am until 4:00 pm.