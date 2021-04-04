Morning News – April 4th “Happy Easter”

Weather:

Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low plus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 115,362 235 17

0 221 4 Updated: April 3, 2021 5:45 p.m.

News Tidbits:

Happy Easter!

The SIU has released their report on the December 3, 2020, SSM Police Service arrested a 38-year-old man who was subsequently diagnosed with serious injuries at hospital. The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe an arresting officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injuries. The report can be read here (link).

Did you know? 53 years ago, Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.