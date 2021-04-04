In Memory of a Best Friend, Dutch

In memoriam of my best friend, Dutch, April 24, 2017 – April 2, 2021:

I have done what most men do,

And tried to push it out my mind;

But I can’t forget, even if I wanted to,

Four-Feet trotting behind.

Day after day, the whole day through —

Wherever my road inclined —

Four-feet said, “I am coming with you!”

And trotted along behind.

Now I must go by some other round, —

Which I shall never find —

Somewhere that does not carry the sound

Of Four-Feet trotting behind.