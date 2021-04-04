In Memory of a Best Friend, Dutch

In memoriam of my best friend, Dutch, April 24, 2017 – April 2, 2021:
I have done what most men do,
And tried to push it out my mind;
But I can’t forget, even if I wanted to,
Four-Feet trotting behind.
Day after day, the whole day through —
Wherever my road inclined —
Four-feet said, “I am coming with you!”
And trotted along behind.
Now I must go by some other round, —
Which I shall never find —
Somewhere that does not carry the sound
Of Four-Feet trotting behind.
-Rudyard Kipling
This poem helps capture what I can’t put into words, the despair over the tragic loss of my beloved dog. I hope the pain passes soon, but the love never will.
Just as it is for humans, thawing ice is a terrible danger for dogs. I didn’t know he was even in trouble until it was too late. Please take my loss as a lesson of how quickly they can be taken.
