COVID-19 Vaccine Eligible Groups – Updated March 31st, 2021

The following new groups are now eligible to book an appointment for COVID-19 immunization at clinics across North Algoma:
- Adults 70 years and older
- School staff that provide ongoing healthcare services and direct patient care to children with special needs (includes nurses, social service professionals, teachers, educational assistants, etc.)
These groups continue to be eligible:
- Health care workers
- Faith leaders
- Staff and Essential Caregivers in Long-Term Care, retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors
- Indigenous Adults (18+ and household members)
- Adult chronic home care recipients
If you are in one of the groups listed above, please phone your local vaccination centre to book an appointment.
Call Monday to Friday between 8:30 am – 4:30 pm:
Dubreuilville – Dubreuilville Medical Centre
705-884-2884
Wawa (*NEW* clinics are now held on the curling surface at the MMCC- enter at the far end doors)
Central Appointment Line
705-914-0464
White River – Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic
807-822-2320
