Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Happy Easter!

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 02 April 2021 – Good Friday and 4 April 2021 – Easter Sunday

Good Friday :

Psalm 22 My God, my God, why have you forsaken me ?

Hebrews 10 : 16-25 Let us approach God with a true heart.

or

Hebrews 4:14 -16; 5: 7-9 Jesus the High Priest.

John 18: 1-19: 42 The betrayal, arrest, and crucifixion of Jesus.

To Ponder: How do you understand the reason for Jesus’ death?

Easter Sunday

Acts 10: 34-43 Peter preaches .”God shows no partiality.”

Psalm 118: 1-2,14-24 God is my strength and my song.

1 Corinthians 15: 1-11 An account of Jesus’ resurrection appearances.

John 20: 1-18 or Mark 16: 1-8 The resurrected Jesus appears to Mary Magdalene.

To Ponder: What power does your faith bring to you ?

THE EASTER CROSS OF LIGHTS is again placed above the front door of our Church. It is not too late if you wish to purchase a bulb in memory of someone the cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861. The CROSS was lit on Palm Sunday, March 28th, 2021.