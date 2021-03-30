Algoma Public Health mental health & Addictions services becomes CMHA Algoma

On April 1, 2021 the community alcohol/drug assessment and community mental health programs currently administered through Algoma Public Health will transition over to the renamed Canadian Mental Health Association Algoma (CMHA Algoma).

All current mental health and addictions clients are being notified of this change and staff are working closely with their clients to ensure that there is no disruption in their services through this transfer.

CMHA Algoma is also in the process of redesigning its model of service to include a single point of access for incoming calls and referrals that will align well with best practice priorities for mental health and addictions. The Roadmap to Wellness: a plan to build Ontario’s mental health and addictions system (2020) has identified the system challenges related to “Ontarians not knowing what services exist or where or how to get help” and identifies improving access as a priority for Ontario. CMHA Algoma’s new access model will allow clients to be immediately linked to a staff person who will connect the individual to the appropriate mental health and addictions support services.

As Canadian Mental Health Association Sault Ste. Marie Branch will be servicing clients across the Algoma district, the organization will now be known as Canadian Mental Health Association Algoma – Mental Health and Addictions Services. This better reflects the services that we are delivering across the District of Algoma.