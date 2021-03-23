Windsor West MP Brian Masse to introduce legislation to to give minister power to stop Nav Canada studies during pandemics

Windsor West MP Brian Masse is introducing legislation today that would give the Minister of Transportation the authority to remove airports from NAV Canada aeronautical studies which would lead to the reduction or elimination of air traffic control services, today in the House of Commons.

Currently, NAV Canada is considering the removal of seven airport towers across Canada including Whitehorse, Regina, Fort McMurray in Alberta, Prince George in B.C., and Sault Ste. Marie, St. Jean, Quebec, and Windsor in Ontario.