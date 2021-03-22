Nipigon OPP – Investigation ongoing in fatal collision Sunday afternoon

On Sunday March 21, 2021 at approximately 3:19 pm, officers of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a passenger car and Tractor Trailer unit on Highway 11-17, Shuniah Township, west of Superior Shores Road.

Initial investigation determined that an eastbound Hyundai Genesis car struck a tractor Trailer unit parked on the westbound shoulder of the highway.

The lone occupant of the car, 25 year old Dylan Vaudrin of Thunder Bay, ON was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupant of the parked Tractor Trailer unit was not injured.

The Shuniah Fire Department along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were on scene to assist.

Highway 11-17 was closed for approximately 4 hours while OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI) conducted their investigation. The investigation is ongoing.