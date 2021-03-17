East Algoma OPP – Criminal Investigation Branch now Overseeing Assault in Elliot Lake

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is now overseeing the ongoing investigation into a serious assault. The incident took place between 7:40 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the corner of Axmith Avenue and Frame Crescent in the City of Elliot Lake.

On March 11, 2021 at approximately 8:24 p.m., members from the East Algoma OPP responded to a reported stabbing. A 16 year-old is facing charges of Attempt to Commit Murder, contrary to section 239(1) of the Criminal Code (CC); and Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 269 of the CC.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Sault Ste. Marie on March 17, 2021.

The victim sustained life threatening injuries and is recovering in an Intensive Care Unit in hospital.

The OPP’s East Algoma Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP CIB.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submit information online at to www.p3tips.com, or download the P3 App. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.