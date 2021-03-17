Between the Covers-March 15th

The library is open to the public. Patrons must wear a face mask and hand sanitizer must be used upon entering. If patrons cannot wear a face mask we are happy to continue curbside pickup but a proper mask covering face, nose and chin must be worn. Face shields alone will not be permitted. Also, patrons must check in at the circulation desk so that contact tracing can be completed. Only 5 patrons in the library at a time. Patrons wanting to use a computer are asked to call ahead and reserve a time. And of course, if anyone is not feeling well, please do not come to the library!

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, they are placed in a box for quarantine for a minimum of 72 hours. Staff is using gloves and masks when handling returned materials. After 72 hours, the material is checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution. Materials are then filed back into the collection and are ready to be checked out again. This procedure is following the guidelines set by Ontario Library Services-North, Southern Ontario Library Services and the Algoma Public Health.

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “Between Two Kingdoms” by Suleika Jaouad, “The Last Garden in England” by Julia Kelly, “The Scorpion’s Tail”, Preston & Child, and “What Could Be Saved” by Liese O’Halloran Schwarz.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK: Our Staff Pick of the Week this week is “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel.

Eva Traube Abrams, a semi-retired librarian in Florida, is shelving books one morning when her eyes lock on a photograph in a magazine lying open nearby. She freezes; it’s an image of a book she hasn’t seen in sixty-five years—a book she recognizes as The Book of Lost Names.

The accompanying article discusses the looting of libraries by the Nazis across Europe during World War II—an experience Eva remembers well—and the search to reunite people with the texts taken from them so long ago. The book in the photograph, an eighteenth-century religious text thought to have been taken from France in the waning days of the war, is one of the most fascinating cases. Now housed in Berlin’s Zentral- und Landesbibliothek library, it appears to contain some sort of code, but researchers don’t know where it came from—or what the code means. Only Eva holds the answer—but will she have the strength to revisit old memories and help reunite those lost during the war?

As a graduate student in 1942, Eva was forced to flee Paris after the arrest of her father, a Polish Jew. Finding refuge in a small mountain town in the Free Zone, she begins forging identity documents for Jewish children fleeing to neutral Switzerland. But erasing people comes with a price, and along with a mysterious, handsome forger named Rémy, Eva decides she must find a way to preserve the real names of the children who are too young to remember who they really are. The records they keep in The Book of Lost Names will become even more vital when the resistance cell they work for is betrayed and Rémy disappears.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS: Indiana is back with the After School Program. Check out our facebook page @wplafterschool to find out what is going on! Crafts, Clay, Drawing and Steam and lots of fun learning coming to you from the Wawa Public Library. Craft bags can be picked up at the library Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am until 4:00pm.! Check it out!

MAGAZINES- We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone!

All you need is your library card.

COLLECTIONS: We have a great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more available for checkout. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection.

CNIB: For the visually impaired, we have a Daisy Reader available for check out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books and Playaways.

SERVICES: The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD. For more information call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or email us at [email protected]

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books. What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP: Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. All you need to provide is proof of residency. That would include any document or piece of identification that states both your name and street address. Membership forms can be found on our website at wawa.olsn.ca.

BOOK DROP: Our drop box is in place for all returns. In order to clean and sanitize library material we ask that you do not bring returns to the circulation desk but leave them in the drop box on your way into the library. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books.

LIBRARY HOURS – Saturday, Sunday & Monday-closed. The library is closed to the public but open for Curbside pickup Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am until 4:00 pm.