BÉLANGER, Real

Passed peacefully on March 10, 2021 at the age of 77 years at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Loving father of Alain (Krista) and Marc (Norma). Proud Grandpa of Rhiannon, Everett, Ophelia, Sterling, and Marisol. Real will be remembered by his many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and the countless friends he has made over the many years in Wawa.

Real was truly happy when enjoying the outdoors with family and friends from fishing, hunting, and playing golf in the beautiful surroundings he called home.

Alain and Marc would like to take this opportunity to extend a thank you to the amazing staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre as well as Real’s friends for their tremendous help and support during this time of need.

At Real’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre and a celebration of life will take place on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. (140 Churchill Avenue Wawa, ON). From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, please wear a mask as we are only allowed a limited capacity.

Donations in memory of Real made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre – Long Term Care would be greatly appreciated by his family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.

Décédé paisiblement le 10 mars 2021 à l’âge de 77 ans au centre de santé Lady Dunn. Père bien-aimé d’Alain (Krista) et Marc (Norma). Grand-papa très fier de Rhiannon, Everett, Ophelia, Sterling et Marisol. Se souviendront de lui ses frères et sœurs, ses nombreux neveux et nièces, cousins et cousines et ami(e)s durant toutes ses années à Wawa.

Réal était vraiment heureux lorsqu’il pouvait profiter du plein air, de la pêche, du golf, de la chasse en compagnie de sa famille.

Alain et Marc désire remercier le personnel extraordinaire du centre de santé Lady Dunn ainsi qu’à ses nombreux amis pour leur support hors de l’ordinaire en ces temps difficiles.

À sa demande, son incinération a eu lieu au River’s Edge Cremation Centre et une célébration de sa vie aura lieu le mardi 16 mars 2021 au Kerry Funeral Home Ltd (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, ON), entre 18h et 20h. Le protocole relatif à la COVID-19 sera maintenu, nous vous demandons de porter un masque ou couvre-visage alors que nous sommes limités dans le nombre de personne que nous pouvons accueillir.

Des dons en mémoire de Réal auprès du centre de santé Lady Dunn – Long Term Care serait grandement apprécié par la famille.

Arrangements confiés à la firme Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.