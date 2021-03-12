East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in Domestic Disturbance

On February 28, 2021, shortly after 7:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance in the Municipality of Huron Shores (North of Thessalon).

As a result of the investigation, a 60 year-old person from the Municipality of Huron Shores was charged with:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC);

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC (three counts);

Break, Enter Dwelling House-Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC;

Uttering Threats-Cause Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC (two counts); and with

Fail to Comply with Summons – Fail to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste Marie on March 1, 2021 and was released by way of a Release Order. The name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

As a result of the interaction between the accused and officers, the OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.