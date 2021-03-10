Thunder Bay – Medical Officer of Health Extends Suspension of In-Person Learning

Due to the significant number of cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay, the Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janet DeMille, is directing schools in the City of Thunder Bay and surrounding areas to extend the suspension of in-person learning until March 29, 2021. The need for further extension will be considered closer to that time. This direction was communicated to the school boards through a Letter of Instruction, issued under regulations of the Reopening of Ontario Act, 2020.

The impacted schools include elementary, senior elementary, and high schools of the following boards:

Lakehead District School Board

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

CSDC des Aurores Boreales – Thunder Bay schools

Lac des Mille Lacs Education Centre

In-person instruction to students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated through remote learning and who wish to attend in-person instruction may continue.

At this time, these instructions do not apply to school boards that are not listed above or are not located in city of Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. They also do not apply to child care (birth to 4 years of age).

Additional updates will be provided over the coming days by both TBDHU and the school boards. For further information about COVID-19 and schools, please refer to the TBDHU website: TBDHU.com/stopgerms and TBDHU.com/safereturn_parents.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU Website.