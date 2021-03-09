Morning News – March 9th

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening then light after midnight. Temperature steady near 6.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 102,358 200 5 1 195 4 Updated: March 8, 2021, 1:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 4,739 4,154 (4.3%) 585 (0.6%) Last Updated: 8:50 AM, March 8, 2021 *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

Ontario has reached a key milestone in protecting remote and isolated Indigenous communities against COVID-19, having visited all 31 fly-in northern communities and Moosonee to offer first doses of the vaccine as part of Operation Remote Immunity. The 31 fly-in communities and Moosonee involved in Operation Remote Immunity were selected because almost all of them are accessible only by air, and all are remote, having a higher risk of serious illness and challenging access to health care services. As of March 7, 2021, Operation Remote Immunity has administered 15,324 doses, including 12,660 first doses and 2,664 second dose.

Did you know? Today is Barbie’s birthday!