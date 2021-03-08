Ice Fishing Derby is over – Wawa tops Ontario in Town Points

Ontario’s COVID-safe ice fishing tournament is over. Wawa had 135 anglers with 1,638 fish caught. Wawa remained #1 provincially in ‘town points’!
Wawa had 11 anglers place in the top 10 provincially, with one in the top 3 – Kathleen Johnson caught 557 fish throughout the derby.
The Wawa standings are charted below. The prizes will be posted as soon as they are available.
